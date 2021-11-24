MOVIE TRAILERS

The Truth Behind the Fiction - Australian Thriller 'The Second' Trailer

November 24, 2021
"Look at you, you're already under a spell…" Gravitas has released a new US trailer for Australian mystery thriller The Second, which is arriving in the US this fall after originally opening in Australia back in 2018. It's another story that mixes the intrigue of fiction from an author with reality and her own life. The persona of a celebrated author is threatened when her best friend and muse reveals the dark secret behind her first novel's provenance, igniting an incendiary tale of sex, lies & betrayal. Reviews say "director Mairi Cameron creates an prestige aesthetic that affects a sense of haunting isolation, and writer Stephen Lance's script manipulates time and memory to weave a disturbing tale of creation… What secrets are entangled in this fiction?" The film stars Rachel Blake, Susie Porter, Vince Colosimo, and Martin Sacks. Have a look.

The persona of a celebrated author is threatened when her best friend and muse reveals the dark secret behind her first novel's provenance, igniting an incendiary tale of sex, lies and betrayal. The Second is directed by Australian filmmaker Mairi Cameron, making her feature directorial debut with this film, after a few other shorts and TV work on "Harrow" previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Lance. Produced by Leanne Tonkes and Stephen Lance. Made for the Australian streaming service STAN. Gravitas Ventures will debut Cameron's The Second in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 3rd, 2021.

