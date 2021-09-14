'The Village Detective: a song cycle' Cinema History Doc Official Trailer

"Cinema has the most mass reach, compared to the other arts." Kino Lorber has revealed the first official trailer for a new cinema history documentary film called The Village Detective: a song cycle, which just premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month. Arriving in a few art house theaters in a few weeks. This is the latest work from the filmmaker behind the outstanding doc Dawson City: Frozen Time, also based around a similar concept of finding old film reels and putting them together to tell a story. In Bill Morrison's new film The Village Detective, a Soviet film from 1969 is found in an Icelandic fisherman's net, and the filmography of its leading actor offers a portal into a history that has endured on celluloid. It turns out the film is just an incomplete print of a popular comedy starring beloved Russian actor Mihail Žarov. Morrison explores this idea and the context within cinema. It looks like another must watch for cinephiles.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Bill Morrison's doc The Village Detective: a song cycle, on YouTube:

During the summer of 2016, a fishing boat off the shores of Iceland made a most curious catch: four reels of 35mm film, seemingly of Soviet provenance. Unlike the film find explored in Bill Morrison’s Dawson City: Frozen Time, it turned out this discovery wasn’t a lost work of major importance, but an incomplete print of a popular comedy starring beloved Russian actor Mihail Žarov. Does that mean it has no value? Morrison thought not. To him, the heavily water-damaged print, and the way it surfaced, could be seen as a fitting reflection on the life of Žarov, who loved this role so much that he even co-directed a sequel to it. Morrison uses the story as a jumping off point for his meditation on cinema's past, offering a journey into Soviet history and film accompanied by a gorgeous score by Pulitzer & Grammy-winning composer David Lang. The Village Detective: a song cycle is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bill Morrison, director of the docs Decasia, The Miners' Hymns, Tributes: Pulse, The Great Flood, The Film That Buys the Cinema, and Dawson City: Frozen Time previously, plus many other short films. It just premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. Kino Lorber will release the doc in select US theaters on September 22nd, 2021 this fall.