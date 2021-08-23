'The Wonderful: Stories From the Space Station' Doc Official Trailer

"It's my planet, I want to protect it." Universal has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled The Wonderful: Stories From the Space Station, from filmmaker Clare Lewins of the doc film I Am Ali previously. This time she focuses on the astronauts, and all of the other people involved, who have been to the International Space Station (also known as the ISS). It originally launched in 1998 and has been orbiting Earth for the last 23 years. Drawing on breath-taking archive and interviews shot with astronauts, cosmonauts, family members and colleagues, the film revels in the remarkable achievement of technology, international collaboration, scientific endeavour and human bravery that the ISS has encapsulated during its time in space, and provides an insight into the beauty and majesty of witnessing earth from above. The film features George Abbey, Ken Bowersox, Cady Coleman, Samantha Cristoforetti, Frank Culbertson, Scott Kelly, Sergei Krikalev, Tim Peake, Bill Shepherd, Koichi Wakata, and Peggy Whitson. I have always been a lover of space and the ISS, and this looks like a wonderful examination of its magnificence and prominence.

Official trailer for Clare Lewins' doc The Wonderful: Stories From the Space Station, on YouTube:

Over 20 years ago, rival nations put aside political & cultural differences to come together in an exciting demonstration of international co-operation to create something unique – The International Space Station. The Wonderful draws together personal stories from men & women from around the world who have been a part of this extraordinary endeavor providing a fascinating insight into human nature and our relationship with planet Earth. Under a giant magnifying glass, teams of scientists from different nations all work together towards a common scientific goal in extraordinary conditions. Cocooned in their revolving laboratory they are isolated from the world – family and friends – and can merely watch from a distance as life on Earth continues beneath them, and without them. The Wonderful: Stories From the Space Station is directed by filmmaker Clare Lewins, director of the doc I Am Ali previously, and producer of the doc Kareem: Minority of One. Universal Pictures will release The Wonderful documentary in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 10th, 2021 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website.