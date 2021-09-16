They Found More Tapes! First Trailer for 'V/H/S/94' Horror Anthology

"Do not touch anything!" Bloody Disgusting has revealed an official trailer for the next sequel in the horror anthology franchise known as V/H/S. This new one is called simply V/H/S/94, following up V/H/S 2 which premiered back in 2012. I can't believe its been almost 10 years since we lost saw a V/H/S anthology! Developed by filmmaker David Brucker (The Signal, The Ritual, The Night House), this new film features four unique horrifying segments with a wrap around as well. Each one is directed by horror filmmakers: Simon Barrett, Chloe Okuno, Ryan Prows, Jennifer Reeder, and Timo Tjahjanto. A nice line-up, so far so good. With various casts including: Anna Hopkins, Sean Patrick Dolan, Dru Viergever, Dax Ravina, Christian Lloyd, and Kimmy Choi. There is some totally gnarly, disgusting, wickedly weird footage in this trailer. Plus a brand new Veggie Masher! And some badass sci-fi guns, too. I don't know, I am SO down for this! Always enjoyed the first V/H/S films even if they scared the shit out of me. Grunge horror at its finest.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bloody Disgusting's V/H/S/94, direct from YouTube:

In the film V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police SWAT team launch a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy. V/H/S/94 is spearheaded by filmmaker David Bruckner, of the films The Signal, The Ritual, The Night House previously, with segments in V/H/S and Southbound. With segments directed by: Simon Barrett ("Tape 49" in V/H/S/2, Seance), Chloe Okuno (The Dotcoms short film), Ryan Prows (Lowlife), Jennifer Reeder (Accidents at Home and How They Happen, Signature Move, Knives and Skin), and Timo Tjahjanto ("Safe Haven" in V/H/S/2, Headshot, May the Devil Take You, The Night Comes for Us, May the Devil Take You Too). It's produced by Josh Goldbloom, Kurtis David Harder, and Brad Miska. This is premiering at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest this year. Bloody Disgusting + Shudder releases V/H/S/94 streaming on Shudder starting October 6th, 2021.