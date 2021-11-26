Third & Final Trailer for Illumination's 'Sing 2' - A Bigger & Better Show

"We cannot let that bully steal our hopes and dreams!" "Guts! Faith! These are the things you need now…" Universal has revealed a third & final trailer for Illumination's sequel Sing 2. As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. This time they're heading to glamorous Redshore City, which looks a bit like Las Vegas, to open a new singing show and dazzle audiences. Sing 2 features the voice of Bono as Clay Calloway, a rock legend, with a fantastic cast including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti. This sequels looks like the epitome of bigger and better and louder, but it also looks like the plot deals with the pressures that come with getting bigger and better and louder. Can they pull it off? Is it too much stress? This animation sequel might just turn out better than the first movie.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ poster) for Garth Jennings's Sing 2, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Illumination's Sing 2 here, or the recent second trailer here.

Buster (McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, Buster and his cast—harried mother pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Ent. offices, run by ruthless mogul wolf Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale). In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster runs with, promising their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife. Even worse, Buster has failed to realize that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to. Sing 2 is again written and directed by British filmmaker Garth Jennings, of Son of Rambow, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and the first Sing previously. Made by Illumination. Universal will release Sing 2 in theaters nationwide on December 22nd.