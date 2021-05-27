Third Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Movie Embarking This July

"Nobody touches my engine but me." Disney has unveiled a third trailer for their smashing new Jungle Cruise movie, an "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter). This was supposed to open in theaters last July, but was delayed due to the pandemic shut downs. Now it will open in theaters AND on Disney+ at the same time starting this July. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain, with Emily Blunt as an explorer, plus Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. This still looks like it's going to be so much jungle fun! Absurd, yes, but absurdly fun.

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise, from Disney's YouTube:

You can still view the first official trailer for Disney's Jungle Book here, or last year's second official trailer.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition movie, starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on her own research mission. Disney's Jungle Cruise movie is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Shallows, and The Commuter previously. The screenplay is written by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra, and Michael Green. This was originally supposed to open in theaters last summer but was delayed thanks to the pandemic shut downs. Disney will now release Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise movie in theaters or on Disney+ with Premiere Access starting July 30th, 2021. Still looking good?