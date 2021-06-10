Third Trailer for NPC Action Movie 'Free Guy' Now Arriving in August

"So… I'm not going to be the 'good' guy, I'm going to be the 'great' guy." 20th Century has debuted a third trailer for Free Guy, the video game action comedy directed by Shawn Levy (of Night at the Museum, Date Night, Real Steel, The Internship). It was delayed last year, reset for December (watch the second trailer), then delayed again, currently set to arrive in theaters this August. Ryan Reynolds stars as "Guy", just a regular guy who one day learns that he's actually an NPC until he suddenly decides to take over and become the hero of the game. Inspired by tons of video games, this has a bit of a Wreck-It Ralph meets Grand Theft Auto vibe, and it's packed with explosive action and video game comedy. Also starring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. Visually this looks totally awesome, with all that video game action and craziness, but as for the rest? I hope there's a good story in here! Enjoy.

In Twentieth Century Fox's epic adventure-comedy Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Free Guy is directed by prolific Canadian producer / filmmaker Shawn Levy, director of the movies Address Unknown, Just in Time, Big Fat Liar, Just Married, Cheaper by the Dozen, Date Night, Real Steel, The Internship, This Is Where I Leave You, plus all three of the Night at the Museum movies previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, based on a story by Lieberman. Produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, & Adam Kolbrenner. This was originally set to open earlier this summer until the pandemic delayed the release indefinitely. Fox has now reschedule Free Guy to open in theaters starting August 13th this summer. Still excited to watch?