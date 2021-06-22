Third Trailer for 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' Animation Sequel

"Childhood doesn't last forever, but family certainly does!" Still not sold? Universal has released a third official trailer for the DreamWorks Animation sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business. This now opens in theaters nationwide in July and will also stream on Uni's Peacock service at the same time. The director of all the Madagascar movies and Megamind returns again to direct this follow-up to The Boss Baby from 2017. The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together once again - and inspire a new family business. When baby Tina reveals that she's—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp now on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong, it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways. Starring Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, and Amy Sedaris. After two rather dull trailers before, this one doesn't add much to change my mind about this sequel. Maybe it's best for kids.

Here's the third & final trailer for Tom McGrath's The Boss Baby: Family Business, from YouTube:

In the sequel, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again… and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who's at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she's working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. The Boss Bay 2: Family Business is directed by animation filmmaker Tom McGrath, director of the films Madagascar, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Megamind, Madagascar 3, and The Boss Baby previously. The screenplay is written by Marla Frazee. Produced by Jeff Hermann. Universal Pictures will release DreamWorks Animation's sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business in theaters nationwide + streaming on Peacock starting July 2nd, 2021 this summer. Still want to watch?