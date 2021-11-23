Three Friends Recreate Their Graduation Trip in 'Off the Rails' Trailer

"Men never fail to let me down." Screen Media Films has debuted the official US trailer for an indie comedy titled Off the Rails, arriving in the US this December. It already opened first in the UK during the summer earlier in the year. Three fifty-something women set out to repeat their post-graduation trip across Europe adventures of their youth, after their close friend passes away leaving them rail tickets, and a final request: to take her teenage daughter with them. Oh this sounds like so much fun! Always amusing watching people try to make sense of European travel. This stars Kelly Preston, Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, with newcomer Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, as well as appearances by Ben Miller, Franco Nero, and Judi Dench. Featuring the music of Blondie! Of course. The place they're supposed to go is the Palma Cathedral on the island of Mallorca, to see "God's Disco Ball" a natural phenomenon. Have fun on the journey, ladies.

Here's the officialt railer (+ teaser poster) for Jules Williamson's Off the Rails, direct from YouTube:

Three best friends from college recreate their post-graduation trip across Europe to honor the memory of their friend Anna. Joining Kate (Jenny Seagrove), Liz (Sally Phillips) and Cassie (Kelly Preston) is Anna’s 18-year-old daughter Maddie fulfilling her mother’s last wish to have them take this trip with her. When lost passports, train strikes and romantic entanglements get in their way, they must put old feuds aside to complete the journey and remind themselves that they are still at their peak. Off the Rails is directed by British filmmaker Jules Williamson, making her first feature film after one short and TV work, including episodes of "I Shouldn't Be Alive" and "See No Evil" previously. The screenplay is written by Jordan Waller. This already opened in the UK earlier this year. Screen Media Films will debut Williamson's Off the Rails in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 10th, 2021 this fall. Anyone interested in watching this?