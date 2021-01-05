MOVIE TRAILERS

Three People Struggle with Mental Health in 'Beware of Dog' Trailer

January 5, 2021
Source: YouTube

Freestyle DM has released an official trailer for an indie film titled Beware of Dog, a Russian drama that premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival last year. The film tells the story of three different young adults struggling with their mental health problems in their cities - Moscow, Berlin, NYC. Alienated in politically-ambiguous Moscow, a young woman deals with OCD, while her cousin in Berlin tries to build a romantic relationship ignoring her own condition. In New York City, a heartbroken boxer struggles with addiction, self worth and online anxiety, which connects all of these characters. Starring Marina Vasileva, Paula Knüpling, and Buddy Duress. Early reviews praise the film, saying "Bedzhanova crafted a narrative that examines the many facets of mental illness in a way that never feels trite or exploitative." Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nadia Bedzhanova's Beware of Dog, direct from YouTube:

Beware of Dog Poster

Three young adults experience similar struggles with mental health and identity in their own big cities. In Moscow, a young woman struggles with severe OCD, while her cousin in Berlin tries to build a romantic relationship ignoring her own mental issue. Meanwhile over in New York City, a heartbroken boxer fights addiction and lack of self-worth in the aftermath of a break-up. Beware of Dog is both written and directed by Russian filmmaker Nadia Bedzhanova, making her feature directorial debut after making a number of short films previously. This originally premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival last year. Freestyle DM will debut Bedzhanova's Beware of Dog direct-to-VOD in the US starting January 26th this month. Any good?

