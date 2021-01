Three People Struggle with Mental Health in 'Beware of Dog' Trailer

Freestyle DM has released an official trailer for an indie film titled Beware of Dog, a Russian drama that premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival last year. The film tells the story of three different young adults struggling with their mental health problems in their cities - Moscow, Berlin, NYC. Alienated in politically-ambiguous Moscow, a young woman deals with OCD, while her cousin in Berlin tries to build a romantic relationship ignoring her own condition. In New York City, a heartbroken boxer struggles with addiction, self worth and online anxiety, which connects all of these characters. Starring Marina Vasileva, Paula Kn├╝pling, and Buddy Duress. Early reviews praise the film, saying "Bedzhanova crafted a narrative that examines the many facets of mental illness in a way that never feels trite or exploitative." Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nadia Bedzhanova's Beware of Dog, direct from YouTube:

