Three Young Activists Fight On in 'Dear Future Children' Doc Trailer

"A film about the next generation, made by the next generation." Dartmouth Films has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary film Dear Future Children, which premiered at the CPH:DOX and Hot Docs Film Festivals earlier this year. It's opening in the UK this fall, but still doesn't have any US release set yet. Strangely, because this film looks great! Made by a young German filmmaker, Dear Future Children follows three young female activists in Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda as they cope with the immense personal impacts of their activism. Rayan protests for social justice in Chile, Pepper fights for democracy in Hong Kong and Hilda battles the devastating consequences of climate change in Uganda. The film asks them "why they keep fighting" but the answer is obvious; "Fear of failure and not achieving change drives them, more than their fear of violence or death. By facing fear, they transform it into something else entirely." Hell yes! Now this is inspiring, telling stories about fighting for real change no matter what will happen because it's so necessary.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Franz Böhm's doc Dear Future Children, from YouTube:

With global protests on the rise, Dear Future Children is a film about the new generation at the heart of this seismic political shift. We will watch as Rayen protests for social justice in Chile, Pepper fights for democracy in Hong Kong and Hilda battles the devastating consequences of climate change in Uganda. Facing almost impossible odds and grappling with the staggering impact of their activism on their personal lives, we will be asking these three young women why they keep fighting. Dear Future Children is directed by German filmmaker Franz Böhm, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This first premiered at the CPH:DOX and Hot Docs Film Festivals earlier this year, and played at many other fests. Darthmouth Films will debut Böhm's doc Dear Future Children in UK cinemas starting November 19th, 2021 this fall. No US release has been confirmed yet. Visit the film's official site.