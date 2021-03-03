'Thunder Force' Trailer with Melissa McCarthy & Octavia Spencer

"How can we not stop two chicks in their 40s?!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for another wacky superhero comedy called Thunder Force, the latest film from Melissa McCarthy working her husband, the filmmaker Ben Falcone (who writes/directs) following the flop Superintelligence last year. In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city. Now, it is up to the Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of The King. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer co-star, with Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo, and Jason Bateman. This looks like one of those everyone-is-having-fun-making-this movies that isn't actually that fun to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Falcone's Thunder Force, from Netflix's YouTube:

In a world terrorized by supervillains, one woman has developed a process to give superpowers to regular people. But when scientist Emily Stanton (Octavia Spencer) accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend Lydia (Melissa McCarthy) with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of The King. Thunder Force is written and directed by American actor / writer / filmmaker Ben Falcone, director of the films Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party, and Superintelligence previously. It's produced by Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Ben Falcone, and Melissa McCarthy. Netflix will release Falcone's Thunder Force streaming exclusively starting on April 9th, 2021 coming up this spring. Anyone want to see this… or not?