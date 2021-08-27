Tim Blake Nelson in Action-Western Film 'Old Henry' Official Trailer

"You didn't hold that pistol like any farmer I've ever seen." Shout Factory has unveiled an official trailer for an indie western action film titled Old Henry, from Italian filmmaker Potsy Ponciroli. This is premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival kicking off next week, playing out of competition. The film is action western about a farmer who takes in an injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse comes for the money, he must decide who to trust. Defending a siege, he reveals a gunslinging talent that calls his true identity into question. The always-badass Tim Blake Nelson stars as Henry, with a cast including Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Trace Adkins, and Stephen Dorff. Described by the filmmaker "micro western", adding that it's a "small, simple tale set in an alternate timeline where an authentic, historical character plays in a fictional world." Sounds pretty dang good. It almost looks like an old west take on John Wick with Tim Blake Nelson.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Potsy Ponciroli's Old Henry, direct from Shout's YouTube:

Old Henry is an action-Western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide whom to trust. Defending against a siege of his homestead, he reveals a talent for gunslinging that surprises everyone, calling his true identity into question. Old Henry is both written and directed by Italian filmmaker Potsy Ponciroli, director of the films Super Zeroes and Colt Ford: Crank It Up, Live at Wild Adventures previously, as well as the "Still the King" TV series. This will premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival this year playing in the Out of Competition section. Shout Factory will then debut Ponciroli's Old Henry in select US theaters first starting on October 1st, 2021 this fall. First impression?