Time Loop Action Thriller 'Boss Level' Trailer Featuring Frank Grillo

by
January 19, 2021
Source: YouTube

Boss Level Trailer

"One thing that never changes - a bunch of assholes kill me for reasons that remain a mystery." VVS Films + Hulu have revealed the first official trailer for an action thriller titled Boss Level, another time loop sci-fi film borrowing the genre concept. This is the latest from action filmmaker Joe Carnahan (Narc, Smokin' Aces, The A-Team, The Grey), who hasn't made a new film since Stretch back in 2014. Frank Grillo stars in this as a retired special forces officer who is trapped in a never ending time loop on the day of his death. He must figure out how to escape the sinister program and save his own life, but of course. The film's excellent ensemble cast includes Annabelle Wallis, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, Will Sasso, Rob Gronkowski, Ken Jeong, Mathilde Ollivier, and Selina Lo. This looks like some vintage action movie fun, exactly what I'd expect from Carnahan. I just hope it's worth the wait and not a let down.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster / extra trailer) for Joe Carnahan's Boss Level, from YouTube:

Boss Level Poster

Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo), a retired special forces soldier, finds himself trapped in a sinister program, which results in a never-ending time loop leading to his death. Boss Level is directed by American producer / writer / filmmaker Joe Carnahan, director of the films Blood Guts Bullets & Octane, Narc, Smokin' Aces, The A-Team, The Grey, and Stretch previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Borey & Eddie Borey, and Joe Carnahan. Based on a story by Chris Borey & Eddie Borey. Produced by Joe Carnahan, Randall Emmett, George Furla, and Frank Grillo. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. VVS Films + Hulu will debut Carnahan's Boss Level streaming starting March 5th. First impression? Who's in?

