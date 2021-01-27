Time Loop Romance 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' Official Trailer

"Most of life is just junk… and then there's these moments. And all the randomness turns into something perfect." Amazon has the full-length official trailer for an indie romantic comedy time loop film titled The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, adapted from Lev Grossman's short story. The amusing film introduces us to Mark, played by Kyle Allen, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret, played by Kathryn Newton, also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. Of course, they're learn all the truths about love and life along the way. The cast includes Josh Hamilton, Al Madrigal, Cleo Fraser, and Anna Mikami. This does look really good, as much as it's the same as Palm Springs, but I'm curious to see where this goes and the adventures they go on. Worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ian Samuels' The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, from YouTube:

You can still see the first look reveal for Samuels' The Map of Tiny Perfect Things here, for more footage.

The story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day. The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Ian Samuels, his second feature after directing Sierra Burgess Is a Loser previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Lev Grossman, adapted from his own short story of the same name. Produced by Ashley Fox, Akiva Goldsman, Greg Lessans, Aaron Ryder. Amazon will release The Map of Tiny Perfect Things streaming on Prime Video starting February 12th this winter. First impression? Look fun?