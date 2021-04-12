MOVIE TRAILERS

Time to Meet 'The Mad Hatter' in First Trailer for New Horror Film

April 12, 2021
The Mad Hatter Trailer

"Something is happening… Something is wrong… I'm seeing things…" Blue Fox Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Mad Hatter, set to be released sometime this summer. The film marks the feature directorial debut of a storyboard artist on Scott Derrickson's movies (Sinister, Deliver Us from Evil, Doctor Strange) now making her first feature. Henry, and three of his classmates, encounter mind-bending ghostly terrors when they volunteer for a weekend study with their psychology professor in the haunted 'Mad Hatter' mansion. Supposedly haunted by those who died at a lavish party in the 1880s. I dig the smoldering embers look of all the ghosts, just hope the rest of it lives up to that potential for something really cool. The film stars Armando Gutierrez, Samuel Caleb Walker, Isadora Cruz, Nick Miller, Michael Berryman, and Rachel Brunner. This does look extremely creepy - check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cate Devaney's The Mad Hatter, from YouTube (via B-D):

The Mad Hatter Poster

Henry and three classmates join their professor for a weekend psychology study inside the 'Mad Hatter' mansion, supposedly haunted by those who died at a lavish party in the 1880s. Henry is hopeful that the study might help cure him of his horrific nightmares about the drowning of his sister but as the weekend progresses, the students begin to question their own sanity as one by one, they disappear. The Mad Hatter is directed by artist / filmmaker Cate Devaney, making her feature directorial debut after one short film, and lots of storyboard art work (for Sinister, Deliver Us from Evil, Doctor Strange) and art consultant work previously. The screenplay is written by R.V. Romero and Cate Devaney, from a story by R.V. Romero; based on an original idea by Armando Gutierrez. Produced by Armando Gutierrez and Christian Vogeler. Blue Fox Entertainment will release Devaney's The Mad Hatter in select theater sometime later this year. Intrigued?

