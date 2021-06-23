MOVIE TRAILERS

Timothy Spall Crosses the UK Only on Buses in 'The Last Bus' Trailer

by
June 23, 2021
Source: YouTube

The Last Bus Trailer

"He's an old man, I'll pay for his ticket!" Parkland Pictures has released the first trailer for The Last Bus, a film from the UK made by Scottish filmmaker Gillies MacKinnon (Behind the Lines, Hideous Kinky, Tara Road, Castles in the Sky, Whiskey Galore). The film is about an elderly man named Tom whose wife has just passed away, and he decides to use only local buses on a nostalgic trip to carry her ashes all the way across the UK to Land's End, where they originally met, using his free bus pass. This is a story that, obviously, got the attention of everyone he met along the way and has been turned into a film. Timothy Spall stars as Tom, along with Phyllis Logan, Grace Calder, Celyn Jones, Brian Pettifer, Colin McCredie, Iain Robertson, and Marnie Baxter. It looks quite charming and very sweet, even though it's a simple story.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ two posters) for Gillies MacKinnon's The Last Bus, direct from YouTube:

The Last Bus Poster

The Last Bus Poster

John O'Groats, Scotland: An elderly man, Tom (Spall), whose wife has just passed away uses only local buses on a nostalgic trip to carry her ashes all the way across the UK to Land's End, where they originally met, using his free bus pass. Unbeknownst to Tom, his journey begins to capture the imagination of the local people that he comes across and, ultimately, becomes a nationwide story. The Last Bus is directed by award-winning Scottish filmmaker Gillies MacKinnon, of the films The Playboys, A Simple Twist of Fate, Small Faces, Trojan Eddie, Behind the Lines, Hideous Kinky, The Escapist, Pure, Tara Road, Castles in the Sky, and Whiskey Galore previously. The screenplay is by Joe Ainsworth. Parkland will debut MacKinnon's The Last Bus in cinemas in the UK & Ireland starting on August 27th, 2021 later this summer. Interested?

