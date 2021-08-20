Tom Skerritt Embarks on a Journey in 'East of the Mountains' Trailer

"I'm not sure my health is your business…" Quiver Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for an indie journey into the wilderness film titled East of the Mountains, the latest from filmmaker S.J. Chiro (also of Lane 1974). This first premiered at the Seattle Film Festival earlier this year, and opens in September for those interested. Based on the best-selling novel by David Guterson When retired heart surgeon Ben Givens learns that he has terminal cancer, he takes his beloved dog and heads back to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington, determined to end his life on his own terms. Ben's journey, though, takes an unexpected turn, and becomes an adventure against which he pits himself with characteristic stoicism, determination, and wit. Tom Skerritt stars as Ben, with a small cast including Mira Sorvino, Annie Gonzalez, and Wally Dalton. This really isn't the best trailer, but I still think this film looks like it's worth a watch. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for S.J. Chiro's East of the Mountains, direct from YouTube:

Ben Givens (Tom Skerritt) is a retired heart surgeon & recent widower who learns he has terminal cancer. Determined to navigate his final days on his own terms, he shares the news with no one—not even his daughter (Mira Sorvino)—instead traveling back to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington with only his dog in tow. But the journey does not go as planned; the familiar landscape triggers memories and a connection with a kind stranger (Annie Gonzalez) inspires new insight. Based on David Guterson's best-selling novel and unfolding against the scenic vistas of the Columbia Basin, this compelling character study is a long-overdue showcase for one of cinema's greatest treasures. East of the Mountains is directed by American filmmaker S.J. Chiro, director of the films Lane 1974 previously, as well as numerous short films. The screenplay is written by Thane Swigart, adapted from the book by David Guterson. Quiver Dist. will release East of the Mountains in select US theaters + on VOD on September 24th, 2021 coming soon.