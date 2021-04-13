Tony Hale Gets into Trouble in Comedy 'Eat Wheaties!' Official Trailer

"You need to get on social media, pronto." Screen Media has revealed an official trailer for the indie comedy Eat Wheaties!, a strange adventure in shaming and stalking starring the one-and-only Tony Hale (the voice of Forky!). This hasn't hit any festivals but it is arriving on VOD at the end of this month for anyone looking for some good laughs. Sid Straw leads a dull life until he accidentally stalks famous college friend, Elizabeth Banks, on social media. Stuck at a crossroads and determined to rediscover the best version of himself, Sid hires an inexperienced lawyer to help clear his name. With each new failed attempt to prove he knows her, he rediscovers more of himself and the true meaning of friendship. The fantastic ensemble cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, Danielle Brooks, Lamorne Morris, Robbie Amell, David Walton, Sarah Burns, Elisha Cuthbert, Sarah Chalke, Sarah Goldberg, & Alan Tudyk. Well, this looks like wholesome fun. And there's so many great mustaches in this they could win their own Oscars. Worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Abramovitch's Eat Wheaties!, direct from YouTube:

An adaptation of Michael Kun's 2003 novel The Locklear Letters updated for the social media era, Tony Hale stars as Sid Straw, a man whose unexceptional life takes a wild turn when he’s named co-chair of his college reunion and accidentally stalks famous college classmate, actress Elizabeth Banks, on social media. His messages to her go viral, and with each failed attempt to convince people he really knows her, Sid's life spirals out of control until he finds himself banned from the reunion. Stuck at a crossroads and determined to rediscover the best version of himself, Sid hires an inexperienced lawyer to help clear his name. Eat Wheaties! is both written and directed by filmmaker Scott Abramovitch, making his feature directorial debut after writing / producing The Calling previously. Based on the book "The Locklear Letters" by Michael Kun. Produced by David J. Phillips and Scott Abramovitch. Screen Media Film will release Eat Wheaties! in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 30th this spring. So who wants to Eat Wheaties?