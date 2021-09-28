An F5 Tornado Touches Down - Official Trailer for '13 Minutes' Thriller

"Are you sure this is the safest place to be?" Quiver Distribution has debuted an official trailer for a tornado movie titled 13 Minutes, a thriller from filmmaker Lindsay Gossling. Four families in a Heartland town are tested when a massive storm hits, giving them just 13 minutes to get to shelter before the largest tornado on record ravages the town completely, leaving them searching for their loved ones and fighting for their lives. Understanding the storm's effect on communities is what drove first time feature director Lindsay Gossling and certified storm chaser Travis Farncombe to write the story. "The threat in this film comes from the sky but the story is grounded in the real world. Every creative element has been designed to drop the viewer directly into a time and place that feels authentic so that they can live the experience of the world imploding with the characters." The movie stars Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche, Amy Smart, Sofia Vassilieva, and Paz Vega. This looks like it might be good! Always down for storm movies.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lindsay Gossling's 13 Minutes, direct from YouTube:

The day starts out as usual for residents in the small Heartland town of Minninnewah. It's springtime and big storms are just part of life. Nothing to get worked up about… until this day. Inhabitants will have just 13 Minutes to get to shelter before the largest tornado on record ravages the town, leaving the inhabitants searching for their loved ones and fighting for their lives. In the wake of total devastation, four families must overcome their differences and find the strength in themselves and each other in order to survive. 13 Minutes is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Lindsay Gossling, making her feature directorial debut after work as an assistant producer and directing a few TV series previously. The screenplay is written by Travis Farncombe and Lindsay Gossling. Quiver Distribution will debut Gossling's 13 Minutes in select US theaters on October 29th, 2021, then on VOD starting November 19th this fall. Look good? Look scary?