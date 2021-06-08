Trailer for 'All the Streets Are Silent' Hip Hop + Skateboarding Doc

"It's the same expression, but two different presentations." Greenwich Ent. has released the official trailer for a music history documentary called All the Streets Are Silent, from filmmaker Jeremy Elkin. The full title is All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997) – which sounds like an MTV special – and this is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival coming up soon before it drops in theaters this July. As the title indicates, this is about a specific time in NYC history. Intro from Tribeca: "In the late 80s and early 90s, the streets of downtown Manhattan were the site of a collision between two vibrant subcultures: skateboarding and hip hop. Narrated by Zoo York co-founder Eli Gesner with an original score by legendary hip-hop producer Large Professor (A Tribe Called Quest), All the Streets Are Silent brings to life the magic of the time period and the convergence that created a style and visual language that would have an outsized and enduring cultural effect." This sounds rad! I'll be watching.

First trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Elkin's documentary All the Streets Are Silent, direct from YouTube:

The streets of NYCC might be temporarily silent, but in downtown Manhattan in the early 90's, they were the site of a dynamic collision between two vibrant subcultures: skateboarding and hip hop. Jeremy Elkin's documentary, All The Streets Are Silent, narrated by Eli Morgan Gesner, brings to life the magic of this time period and the convergence that created an urban style and visual language that would have an outsized and lasting cultural effect. If Paris Is Burning and KIDS had a baby, you’d have this documentary love letter to New York—examining race, society, fashion and street culture—and full of archival footage featuring legendary characters from the downtown scene. All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding is directed by NYC filmmaker Jeremy Elkin, making his feature directorial debut after a few short docs including JR: The Chronicles of New York City previously. Produced by Dana Brown, co-produced by Kyber Jones. This is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Greenwich Ent. will then debut All the Streets Are Silent in select US theaters starting July 23rd, 2021. Who's interested?