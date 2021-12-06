Trailer for Animated 'Hilda and the Mountain King' Movie from Netflix

"Have you ever wondered why we stay here…?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for Hilda and the Mountain King, a full 80-minute movie based on the animated series "Hilda" set in a world full of fantasy and magic and trolls. The animated series has picked up numerous awards and already has a big audience, and since this trailer is for an entire movie, we can feature it this time. It's set after Season 2 and before Season 3 (due out next year), and it's based on the sixth book in the Hilda series of graphic novels. When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg. Featuring the same voices from the series: Bella Ramsey as Hilda, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo as Frida, Daisy Haggard as Johanna, Oliver Nelson, and Rasmus Hardiker. Plus a big, gnarly Mountain King. And a few trolls. This looks like a fun storytelling twist! It's worth a watch.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Andy Coyle's Hilda and the Mountain King, direct from YouTube:

When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg. Following "Chapter 13: The Stone Forest", Hilda is now a troll living in the Stone Forest, while Baba is human. While Hilda tries to find her way home, her Mum, Johanna tries to find her as well as Frida & David. Hilda and the Mountain King is directed by animation filmmaker Andy Coyle, director / art director on the "Hilda" series for Netflix, and also the director of TV specials "Three Delivery", "Space Knights Go!", "Atomic Puppet" previously. The screenplay is written by Kurt Mueller & Luke Pearson, based on the graphic novels by Luke Pearson - specifically book six published in 2019. Produced by Waheed Alli and Silvergate Media. Netflix will debut Coyle's Hilda and the Mountain King movie streaming on Netflix starting December 30th, 2021 at the end of this year. Who's interested?