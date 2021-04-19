Trailer for Bekmambetov's Epic WWII Pilot Film 'V2 Escape from Hell'

"We'll escape by air." Sony Russia is about to released this new WWII action movie titled V2 Escape from Hell, which is a different English title - since in Russia it's just being released under the title Devyataev, the name of the pilot it's about. It's co-directed by acclaimed Russian filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, known for Wanted and Black Lightning and plenty of other stylish action movies. The film is based on the true story of the Hero of the Soviet Union Mikhail Devyataev. He was captured and put into a concentration camp during WWII, but somehow escaped and flew away in one of the German planes - which allowed him to gain sensitive information about the Nazi's V2 rocket and their secret locations. The movie stars Pavel Priluchny as Mikhail, Pavel Chinarev, Alexey Filimonov, Timofey Tribuntsev, Dmitry Lysenkov, Alexander Lykov, and Evgeny Serzin. The film opens in a few weeks in Russia, and this trailer is worth watching because it looks action-packed with gnarly visuals. I admit I am sold by that ladybug shot early on.

Here's the official Russian trailer for Timur Bekmambetov's V2 Escape from Hell, direct from YouTube:

Summer of 1944. The Soviet troops are on the offensive, but the enemy is still very strong. Fighter pilot Mikhail Devyataev (Pavel Priluchnyy) is captured in Germany. He will have to make a choice - to return to the sky, continuing the war on the side of the enemy, or go to the concentration camp on the island of Usedom. Desperate ace Devyataev chooses the third-escape. But there is no escape from the secret island where German cruise missiles are being tested. But you can fly away - at the airfield is the latest enemy bomber with the "weapon of retribution" of the Third Reich on board… Fly - and make the most daring escape in military history. V2 Escape from Hell, also known as Devyatayev or Девятаев in Russian, is co-directed by Russian filmmakers Timur Bekmambetov (director of The Arena, Night Watch & Day Watch, Wanted, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Ben-Hur, Yolki 5, and also Profile) & Sergey Trofimov (a cinematographer for many films making his directorial debut). It's produced by Timur Bekmambetov, Igor Mishin, Igor Ugolnikov. This is premiering at the Moscow Film Festival and opens in Russia on April 29th.