Trailer for 'Blood Brothers' Doc About Muhammad Ali + Malcolm X

"They had the student / teacher relationship." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a highly anticipated documentary film titled Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, from filmmaker Marcus A. Clarke. Inspired by the book "Blood Brothers" written by Randy Roberts & Johnny Smith, the film examines the relationship and connections between these two legendary, iconic African-Americans. From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali's extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals. Through interviews with those closest to them — Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, Ali’s brother Rahman and daughters Maryum and Hana — and cultural luminaries such as Cornel West and Al Sharpton, the docu illuminates their meeting, bonding, and eventual falling out over discord within the leadership of the Nation of Islam. Their evening in Miami was the inspiration for the excellent film One Night in Miami from last year, but this takes us deeper into the true story of who they really were.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marcus A. Clarke's doc Blood Brothers, from Netflix's YouTube:

For three pivotal years, Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X forged a brotherhood that would not only change both men but change the world. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali tells the extraordinary story behind the friendship —and the ultimate falling out— of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century. Few people understand the bond these men shared. In this new feature-length documentary from producer Kenya Barris, director Marcus A. Clarke offers a fresh perspective by using insider voices and never-before-seen footage to chart this most complex of friendships, tracing the near simultaneous and symbiotic rise of the charismatic and outspoken Olympic champion who charmed the nation, and the ex-con-turned intellectual revolutionary who railed against oppression. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali is directed by American filmmaker Marcus A. Clarke, director of the doc film The Wizrd previously, as well as TV work. Inspired by the book "Blood Brothers" written by Randy Roberts & Johnny Smith. Netflix will debut Clarke's Blood Brothers streaming starting September 9th, 2021 coming soon. Who's interested?