Trailer for 'Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist' Doc on Netflix

"People call me an actor. I wouldn't necessarily call myself an actor. I would call myself an artist." Netflix has released a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. The 20-minute short documentary tribute is titled Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist and it's available now on the streaming service, and can be watched for the next 30 days there. Writers, directors and actors come together in a conversation about the extraordinary artistic process of Chadwick Boseman. Featuring interviews with Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Taylour Paige, Danai Gurira, George C. Wolfe, Phylicia Rashad, Spike Lee, and others. We'll find out next weekend if Chadwick will posthumously win an Oscar for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, but he was great in all his films - from 42 to Marshall to Da 5 Bloods to Get on Up to, of course, Black Panther.

Official trailer for Netflix's special Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist, direct from YouTube:

Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Danai Gurira, George C. Wolfe, Phylicia Rashad and more invite us into a conversation to explore Chadwick Boseman's extraordinary commitment to his craft in an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor's artistry, and also the acting process which informed his transformative performances. Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist is a short film tribute directed by filmmaker Awol Erizku. Produced by Netfilm Productions. Boseman's very last movie, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom directed by George C. Wolfe, is also already available on Netflix. Boseman was also nominated for an Academy Award this year for his performance in that film. Netflix has already debuted Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist streaming exclusively starting on April 17th for the next 30 days only. Watch it here.