Trailer for 'Changing the Game' Hulu Doc on Transgender in Sports

"Feels like I'm winning, but feels like I'm also losing at the same time." Hulu has released an official trailer for a sports documentary titled Changing the Game, which originally premiered in 2019 at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film is an empathetic and eye-opening look at transgender inclusion in sports and the challenges of access. Transgender high school athletes from across the country compete at the top of their fields, while also challenging the boundaries and perceptions of fairness and discrimination. The film takes us into the lives of three high school athletes—all at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives, and unique paths as transgender teens. Described in reviews as "equal parts inspirational and infuriating, Changing the Game reminds us that transgender kids are in fact just kids, and deserve to be accepted as such - at home, in the classroom, and on the playing field." Indeed a very important reminder for everyone.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Barnett's doc Changing the Game, from Hulu's YouTube:

Emmy award-winning filmmaker Michael Barnett's urgent & subsuming sports documentary illuminates what many have called the civil rights issue of our time: transgender inclusion in sports. Changing the Game takes us into the lives of three high school athletes—all at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives, and unique paths as transgender teens. Their stories span across the U.S. — from Sarah, a skier and teen policymaker in New Hampshire, to Andraya, a track star in Connecticut openly competing on the girls track team. The film centers on Mack Beggs, who made headlines when he became the Texas State Champion in girls wrestling – as a boy. Changing the Game is directed by award-winning American cinematographer / filmmaker Michael Barnett, director of the documentary films Superheroes, Becoming Bulletproof, and The Mars Generation previously. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. Hulu will finally debut the doc Changing the Game streaming starting June 1st this summer season.