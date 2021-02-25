Trailer for 'Cinematographic Wave' Ode to Music Doc 'Big Giant Wave'

"It's the foundation of us…" eOne has released an official trailer for Big Giant Wave, a "cinematographic wave" doc film that is described as an "ode to music." Big Giant Wave illustrates our essential connection with rhythm, music, our planet, the brain, daily lives and our collective humanity. Presented by Jean-Marc Vallée. Conceived as a cinematographic wave, this documentary essay takes us from Montreal to Cremona via Sweden, Mexico and the American West Coast to meet fascinating scientists and artists who, from their various horizons, illustrate the essential link between rhythm, music, our planet, the brain, everyday life and our collective humanity. The film is premiering in competition at The International Festival of Films on Art taking place in a few weeks. This looks exquisite! I'm very much looking forward to experiencing it myself.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marie-Julie Dallaire's doc Big Giant Wave, direct from YouTube:

Marie-Julie Dallaire's documentary Big Giant Wave is an ode to music, this invisible abstract and fleeting sequence of sounds that creates in the brain the same reaction as chocolate, sex or drug. Conceived as a cinematographic wave, this documentary film takes us from Canada to Italy via Sweden, Mexico and the American West Coast to meet fascinating scientists and artists who, from their various backgrounds, illustrate our essential connection with rhythm, music, our planet, the brain, daily lives and our collective humanity. Big Giant Wave is directed by doc filmmaker Marie-Julie Dallaire, director of the doc films Notre Père and Un cri au Bonheur previously. Produced by Alex Sliman. eOne Films will release Big Giant Wave in select theaters starting on April 2nd this spring. For more info visit the film's website. Intrigued?