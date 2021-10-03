Trailer for 'Cleanin' Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters' Doc

"Who are these Ghostbusters? I mean, come on?" Screen Media has debuted a new trailer for the "theatrical cut" of the nostalgia documentary Cleanin' Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, which first premiered in 2019 at the Calgary Underground Film Festival and it's on Blu-ray already. With another new Ghostbusters sequel out in theaters later this year, they're re-releasing this doc to go along with the return of the 'Busters. This definitive full length documentary charts the making of the record setting comedy that changed the film industry forever. Exclusive interviews with Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and more accompany never-before-seen archive material. The documentary demonstrates how the filmmakers collectively defied adverse time constraints and all manner of technical challenges to make Ghostbusters, the movie that inadvertently changed the film industry forever. And yes, for those wondering, the filmmaker is also already working on Too Hot to Handle: Remembering Ghostbusters II to follow-up this one. Enjoy.

Trailer for Anthony Bueno's doc Cleanin' Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, on YouTube:

Cleanin' Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters is the definitive retrospective documentary, charting the making of Ghostbusters, featuring Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Ivan Reitman. The documentary hallmarks the extraordinary achievements made by the filmmakers working in the photo-chemical era. It reveals a story of ingenuity, innovation and emphasises just how ambitious an undertaking the making of Ghostbusters really was. 46 insightful, entertaining and heartfelt cast and crew interviews accompany a wealth of never before seen archive material. Cleanin' Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters is directed by filmmaker Anthony Bueno, producer of the doc Beware the Moon: Remembering An American Werewolf in London, who is also working on Too Hot to Handle: Remembering Ghostbusters II next. This initially premiered at the 2019 Calgary Underground Film Festival, and was already released on Blu-ray last year. Screen Media Films will debut this theatrical cut of Cleanin' Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters later this year. For more info, visit their official site. Any good?