Trailer for Comedy 'Here Today' with Billy Crystal & Tiffany Haddish

"I'm writing something… I have to finish before my words run out." Sony Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a mainstream comedy titled Here Today, directed by the beloved Billy Crystal. When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Starring Billy Crystal & Tiffany Haddish, with Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, and lots of cameos including Barry Levinson, Kevin Kline, and Sharon Stone. This looks exactly like the old studio-driven not-very-funny comedies that they stopped making, but here we go again! This kind of humor just isn't my cup 'o tea.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Billy Crystal's Here Today, direct from Sony's YouTube:

When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) meets New York street singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish), they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Here Today is directed by award-winning American actor / comedian / filmmaker Billy Crystal, director of the feature films Mr. Saturday Night and Forget Paris previously. The screenplay is written by Alan Zweibel and Billy Crystal. Produced by Fred Bernstein, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Dominique Telson, and Alan Zweibel. Sony Pictures will debut Billy Crystal's Here Today exclusively in US theaters starting on May 7th, 2021 coming soon. Who wants to watch this?