Trailer for Crackle's 'Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story' Doc

"You want the truth? I'll give you the truth." Crackle has released an official trailer for a documentary called Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, which will debut streaming as a five-part series about the story behind video game giant Nintendo. The focus seems to be on the rise and prominence of Nintendo in America, not so much its origins in Japan, as told through interviews with many game industry veterans. We love Nintendo and good docs and can't help posting about this anyway. Via Nintendo Enthusiast, the film features interviews with "actor Wil Wheaton, actor Alison Haislip, Nintendo of America co-founder Ron Judy, Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell, former Sega of America CEO Tom Kalinske, former Nintendo CEO Reggie Fils-Aimé, and Xbox head Phil Spencer. But there are even more knowledgeable industry figures in the documentary where that came from, such as Digital Eclipse Editorial Director Chris Kohler, Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski, and composer Tommy Tallarico." It looks like a fun trip back through history.

Official trailer for Jeremy Snead's doc series Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, on YouTube:

Playing with Power tells the sprawling story of Nintendo, the secretive Japanese company whose origins date to the 19th century. It features interviews with Wil Wheaton; Alison Haislip; Nintendo of America co-founder Ron Judy; Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell; former Sega of America CEO Tom Kalinske; former Nintendo CEO Reggie Fils-Aimé; and head of Xbox Phil Spencer. "Producing and directing Playing with Power has been a lifelong ambition of mine as an artist, gamer and filmmaker," Snead said. Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story is a mini-series directed by American producer / filmmaker Jeremy Snead, director of the doc Video Games: The Movie previously, and the founder of Mediajuice Studios. Executive produced by Sean Astin. Crackle will debut Snead's Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story as a five-part doc series streaming on Crackle starting March 1st, 2021 this winter. Anyone interested in watching this?