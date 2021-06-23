Trailer for Crime Thriller 'Out of Death' with Bruce Willis & Jaime King

"Shannon - you can trust me. What we need is evidence." Vertical Ent. has released the first official trailer for yet another small town crime thriller called Out of Death, the directorial debut of a music supervisor named Mike Burns. Yet another "Bruce Willis looks so terrible in this, why does he keep making bad films" project for everyone to guffaw at. A corrupt Sheriff's department in a rural mountain town comes undone when an unintended witness throws a wrench into their shady operation. Determined to help her at any cost, Jack must tap into his killer instincts to survive the wilderness and the human predators within it. This stars Bruce Willis, Jaime King, Lala Kent, Kelly Greyson, Tyler Jon Olson, and Michael Sirow. Oh yeah it looks as bad as it sounds; the only highlight is Jaime King delivering the only good performance.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Burns' Out of Death, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Retired cop Jack Harris's (Bruce Willis) solace in the remote wilderness is hijacked when he encounters a lone hiker, Shannon (Jaime King), who's on the run from dirty police. Determined to help her at any cost, Jack must tap into his killer instincts to survive the wilderness and the human predators within it. Out of Death is directed by American filmmaker / music supervisor Mike Burns, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and lots of work as a music supervisor previously. The screenplay is written by Bill Lawrence. Produced by Randall Emmett, George Furla, Shaun Sanghani, Chad A. Verdi, Luillo Ruiz. Vertical Ent. will debut Burns' Out of Death in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 16th, 2021 this summer.