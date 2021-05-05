Trailer for Doc Film 'Mosley: It's Complicated' About FIA's Max Mosley

"Life is a battle… and I generally only pick the fights I can win." Flat-Out Films has released the official trailer for a biopic documentary titled Mosley: It's Complicated, chronicling the life and times of former FIA president Max Mosley, who was the head of F1's governing body from 1993 to 2005. Over fifty years, Mosley achieved great things, making the family name well respected, until a hidden camera from a BDSM "party" exposed his colorful sex life in the British tabloids. Some colleagues and friends turned against him. Most public figures would have hidden away, but not Max, who argued his personal affairs are nobody else's business. He sued the News of the World, and won, and was a driving force in the Leveson phone-hacking inquiry. He then went after the lawmakers to implement greater press regulation and data protection laws. Featuring appearances by Max Mosley, Bernie Ecclestone, Hugh Grant, and Gerhard Berger. This one seems primarily for F1 fans, but there should also be some fascinating life lessons in here for everyone to consider.

Here's the official trailer for Michael Shevloff's doc Mosley: It's Complicated, direct from YouTube:

Chronicling the life and times of former FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) president Max Mosley, who reigned at the head of F1's governing body from 1993 to 2005, the project takes a no-holds-barred approach to the story of his career. Mosley: It's Complicated is an often cautionary, frequently inspiring, undoubtedly fascinating account of conflict on the track, in the court, and life throughout. From it emerges a silver-tongued Machiavellian fighter, respected and feared in equal measure, who has cast himself as a champion of the underdog. Mosley: It's Complicated is directed by producer / filmmaker Michael Shevloff, making his feature directorial debut with this project, after producing the Formula 1 doc 1, and exec producing the "Top Gear USA" series. He also produced this film. It originally premiered at the Manchester Film Festival last year. Miracle Comms / Flat-Out Films will debut Mosley: It's Complicated in UK cinemas only on July 9th, then on VOD / DVD starting July 19th this summer. Anyone interested?