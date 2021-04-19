Trailer for 'Duty Free' Doc Film About a 75-Year-Old Immigrant Mother

"A tender love poem from son to mother." An official trailer has debuted for an indie documentary titled Duty Free, made by filmmaker Sian-Pierre Regis telling his own story about his relationship with this mother. This first premiered at DOC NYC last year, and it will open in select theaters starting this May in the US - with a nationwide rollout planned. After a 75 year-old immigrant mother named Rebecca Danigelis gets fired from her job, her son takes her on a bucket-list adventure to reclaim her life. As she struggles to find any work, he documents a journey that uncovers the betrayals plaguing her past and also the economic insecurity soon to shape not only her future, but that of an entire generation. It's described in reviews as "an example of how family members can pull together in a crisis and come out stronger than before." This is opening on Mother's Day weekend (in the US) which is perfect as this seems like a lovely tribute to mothers.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sian-Pierre Regis' documentary Duty Free, direct from YouTube:

When Rebecca Danigelis, a British immigrant living in Boston, is fired from her job as a hotel housekeeper at the age of 75, she is financially and emotionally devastated. Her adult son, Sian-Pierre, is living in New York City, trying to work his way into the competitive world of TV journalism. With his mother's reality crashing down, Sian-Pierre resolves to leave New York, and the life he expected to lead, to help his mother get back on her feet. As Sian-Pierre looks for more ways to support Rebecca, he gives her an adventure spanning two continents that uncovers a surprising family saga, a story that reveals the compromises and injustices placed on single mothers, the persistence of sexism and ageism, and the difficult dance of duty and freedom where the older and younger generations come together. Duty Free is directed by filmmaker Sian-Pierre Regis, making his feature directorial debut with this after work in TV journalism. Produced by Meredith Chin. This first premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. The film will open in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on May 7th coming up. For more info, visit the film's official website.