Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's 'Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans' Movie

"We're facing the end of the world…" "So what do we do?" Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for the animated movie Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, a full-length feature film continuing the popular animated series "Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia". Made by DreamWorks Animation, and executive produced / co-written by Guillermo del Toro, who has been directly involved from the start in creating "Trollhunters" (originally premiered in 2016 based on a novel by GdT and Daniel Kraus). The heroes from the Trollhunters series team-up on an epic adventure to fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all. This movie features an epic voice cast including: Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O'Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, and Cheryl Hines. This all seems especially entertaining because it looks like the Trollhunters group has to take on a giant kaiju lava monster that looks seriously gnarly. It might be worth a watch even if you haven't been following the series?

Here's the official trailer for DreamWorks Animation's Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, from YouTube:

In DreamWorks' Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is co-directed by filmmakers Johane Matte (director on "Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia", "3Below", "Wizards") & Francisco Ruiz Velasco (director on "Wizards", art director on "3Below: Tales of Arcadia") & Andrew L. Schmidt (former Pixar animator / director on "Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia", "3Below", "Wizards"). The screenplay is written by Guillermo del Toro, Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. It's executive produced by Guillermo del Toro, Marc Guggenheim, Chad Hammes, Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman. Netflix will debut DreamWorks Animation's Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans streaming starting on July 21st, 2021 this summer. Who's in?