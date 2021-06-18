Trailer for 'Hollywood Bulldogs' Doc About British Stunt Performers

"Pretty much all of ’em have been James Bond at one point or another." BritBox UK has debuted an official trailer for the documentary called Hollywood Bulldogs, telling the rough-and-tumble story of the small community of British stunt performers who went on to dominate Hollywood in the 1970s and 80s. The full title is Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman, from director Jon Spira. They created and performed the iconic action sequences of 007, Indiana Jones, Superman, Rambo, Star Wars, Conan, the Alien films and pretty much everything since. These guys are badass! They crashed cars, jumped from burning buildings, shot, stabbed, kicked and punched their way into cinema history. This is the first feature documentary to unite this legendary community in telling their story and as you will see, there's life in the old dogs yet. I just loveee seeing a whole doc film about stuntmen / stuntwomen, more of this please. And one day they'll be in the Oscars, too. Featuring narration by Ray Winstone. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Spira's doc Hollywood Bulldogs, direct from YouTube:

Jon Spira's documentary Hollywood Bulldogs tells the rough-and-tumble story of the small community of British stunt performers who went on to dominate Hollywood in the 1970s & 80s. Growing out of the ragtag community of bouncers, gangsters and de-mobbed soldiers who were prepared to take a punch or chuck themselves down a flight of stairs for a few quid, the next generation went on to turn stunt work into a legitimate profession. They created and performed the iconic action sequences of 007, Indiana Jones, Superman, Rambo, Star Wars, Conan, the Alien films and pretty much everything since. They crashed cars, jumped from burning buildings, shot, stabbed, kicked and punched their way into cinema history. This is the first feature documentary to unite this legendary community in telling their story and as you'll see, there's life in the old dogs yet. Hollywood Bulldogs is directed by British doc filmmaker Jon Spira, director of the docs Anyone Can Play Guitar and Elstree 1976 previously. BritBox will debut the doc film streaming on BritBox UK starting June 24th this summer. No US date is set yet. Who wants to watch?