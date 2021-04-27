Promo Trailer for Hong Kong Documentary 'Faceless' by Jennifer Ngo

"A diploma cannot compare to the future of Hong Kong." Dogwoof has released an official promo trailer for the documentary film Faceless, the first film from journalist / filmmaker Jennifer Ngo. This is premiering at the Hot Docs Film Festival this week, hence the new trailer to drum up some early buzz and interest. Not to be confused with two other horror films also titled Faceless. Ngo's doc Faceless is an intimate portrayal of four young protestors in Hong Kong struggling to protect their freedom and way of life under the shadow of authoritarianism. The film takes us to the front lines of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong to meet four brave young people. "As protests morph into a greater city-wide movement calling for democracy and justice against police brutality, each of them are forced to re-examine their motives, their values and personal relationships." This doc goes hand-in-hand with the Oscar-nominated short doc Do Not Split, also about the Hong Kong protests and the people involved in them. This looks outstanding - I will be watching.

Here's the first official trailer for Jennifer Ngo's documentary Faceless, direct from YouTube:

A daughter who loves her police officer father; a believer who advocates nonviolent resistance; a student entering his last year of high school and queer artist-activist - their lives are upended as protests against a controversial extradition bill engulf Hong Kong. Faceless is an independently-produced documentary that follows these four young Hongkongers navigating these protests. They take to the streets, facing tactical problems with creativity and countering police brutality with commitment and unity in the midst of what might be the largest challenge to the Chinese Communisty Party's rule since the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989. As protests morph into a greater city-wide movement calling for democracy and justice against police brutality, each of them are forced to re-examine their motives, their values and personal relationships. Faceless is directed by journalist / filmmaker Jennifer Ngo based in London, making her feature directorial debut with this. The film is premiering at the Hot Docs Film Festival this year. No other release dates are set. Dogwoof is repping the doc to find distribution - for more info visit their site. Interested?