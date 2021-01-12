Trailer for Italian Drama 'The Last Paradiso' with Riccardo Scamarcio

"I've never yielded to anyone." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for an indie Italian drama titled The Last Paradiso, also known as L'ultimo Paradiso originally in Italian. This film tells the true story of an impossible love, a dream of an indomitable man who has a sense of rebellion and justice coursing through his veins. The story follows a man who falls in love with the local mayor's daughter, encountering all kinds of trouble when he refuses to let her go. Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio (from John Wick: Chapter 2, The Summer House, "The Woman in White") stars as Ciccio Paradiso, plus Gaia Bermani Amaral as his love interest Bianca, along with Valentina Cervi and Antonio Gerardi. This looks like a cliche Italian story full of passion and romance intertwined with olive oil and politics. Dive in and escape to another time.

Here's the official trailer for Rocco Ricciardulli's The Last Paradiso, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Based on real events, The Last Paradiso is the story of an impossible love, the dream of an indomitable man who has the instinct of rebellion and a sense of justice in his blood. Devoured by his passion for Bianca and unwilling to compromise, he will pay dearly for his obstinate need for freedom. For his people, he will become the symbol of a revolution that until then seemed impossible. The Last Paradiso, originally known as L'ultimo Paradiso in Italian, is directed by Italian filmmaker Rocco Ricciardulli, his second feature film after making Suddenly Komir previously. The screenplay is written by Rocco Ricciardulli and Riccardo Scamarcio. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Ricciardulli's The Last Paradiso streaming exclusively starting February 5th this winter. Intrigued?