Trailer for Joe Wright's 'Cyrano' with Peter Dinklage & Haley Bennett

"A woman like Roxanne wants wit, romance, poetry… I don't know how to speak romantically!" MGM has revealed the first official trailer for the new adaption of Cyrano, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joe Wright - of Pride & Prejudice, Atonement,Hanna, Pan, Darkest Hour previously. This already premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and is set to open in theaters starting on December 31st on the very last day of this year. A big musical to end 2021! "Experience the greatest love story ever told." Peter Dinklage stars in this adaptation as Cyrano, telling the story of two men who love one woman. Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters. The cast features Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bashir Salahuddin, and Ben Mendelsohn. This is a classic adaptation of the story turned into a musical, taking us back to the days when it was actually written at the end of the 1800s. And of course, it has Joe Wright's usual style as an all-out extravagant production.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Wright's Cyrano, direct from YouTube:

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops audiences in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr). Cyrano is directed by English filmmaker Joe Wright, director of the films Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, The Soloist, Hanna, Anna Karenina, Pan, Darkest Hour, and The Woman in the Window previously. The screenplay is written by Erica Schmidt, based on her own 2018 adaption of the play; originally adapted from Edmond Rostand's classic play Cyrano de Bergerac. This first premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. MGM will debut Wright's Cyrano in select US theaters starting December 31st, 2021 the end of this year.