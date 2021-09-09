Trailer for 'Joy Ride' Road Trip Stand Up Doc by Bobcat Goldthwait

"We used to hate each other." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a road trip documentary comedy called Joy Ride, not to be confused with the Paul Walker action thriller also titled Joy Ride from 2001. This film is actually a "concert documentary" TV special, not a full feature, coming in at just around 70 minutes. Frenemies and veteran comedians Dana Gould and Bobcat Goldthwait, having learned very little from their near-fatal car accident, get back on the road and journey throughout the American South. The documentary captures the duo as they carefully navigate highways and their decades-old contentious friendship; reflecting upon their careers and relationship with comedy. Buckle up. A comedy tour unlike any other full of laughs and danger. This looks like a good time, with plenty of wacky fun comedy to chuckle at.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bobcat Goldthwait's Joy Ride, direct from YouTube:

Frenemies and veteran comedians Dana Gould & Bobcat Goldthwait, having learned very little from their near-fatal car accident, get back on the road & journey throughout the American South. The doc captures the duo as they carefully navigate highways and their decades-old contentious friendship; reflecting upon their careers and relationship with comedy. Buckle up. Joy Ride is directed by American comedian / actor / filmmaker Bobcat Goldthwait, director of the doc Call Me Lucky, and the feature films Shakes the Clown, Sleeping Dogs Lie, World's Greatest Dad, God Bless America, and Willow Creek previously. This doc hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will debut Goldthwait & Gould's Joy Ride doc in select US theaters + on VOD starting on October 29th, 2021 in fall. Look funny?