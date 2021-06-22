Trailer for 'Kid Candidate' Doc About a Young Politician from Texas

"I admire anybody that would put their name in the arena - it takes a lot of courage." Gunpowder & Sky released this official trailer for a documentary film titled Kid Candidate, which originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier in the year. The film also won the "One In A Million Award" from the Sun Valley Film Festival this year. In a time when young Americans increasingly feel cut off from politics or traditional institutions, Hayden Pedigo, a 24 year-old artist and musician in Amarillo, TX makes an unorthodox run for city council. SVFF states: "This is a funny, irreverent and impactful doc about Hayden Pedigo, a 24-year-old experimental musician whose viral videos for fake City Council campaigns in Amarillo inspired him to take action and actually run, showing that young people are stepping up to make a difference in their communities." Sounds like a fascinating, inspiring story that was captured on camera at the right moment.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jasmine Stodel's Kid Candidate, direct from YouTube:

The documentary Kid Candidate tells the story of Hayden Pedigo, a 24-year old experimental musician and his unlikely run for city council in Amarillo, Texas after his Harmony Korine inspired spoof campaign video went viral. Kid Candidate is directed by South African-Israeli filmmaker Jasmine Stodel based in LA, making her feature directorial debut after producing some other projects previously. It's produced by Will Dorrien-Smith, William Dorrien-Smith, Chevis LaBelle, and Jasmine Stodel. This initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the San Francisco Documentary Film Festival. Gunpowder & Sky will release Stodel's Kid Candidate on VOD starting July 2nd, 2021. Who's interested?