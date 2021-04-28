Trailer for Kidnapping Horror 'Women' Starring Anna Marie Dobbins

"Don't even think about escaping…" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for a frightening small town horror thriller titled Women, a new feature from Icelandic director Anton Sigurdsson. In the film, a small-town detective while investigating the disappearance of a local woman comes across an unassuming Sociology professor who lives a double life. Apparently he's kidnapping and torturing women, but why? And why are so many still locked up, what is going on with them? Women stars Adam Dorsey, Anna Marie Dobbins, Anna Maiche, Kylie Delre, Denise Gossett, and Michael Simon Hall. It looks a little too realistic to watch these days, a frightening story of how a seemingly nice guy might be a horribly evil person.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Anton Sigurdsson's Women, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

A small town detective (Adam Dorsey) investigates into a Sociology professor when a mutilated body is found and women have gone missing from his class. "How far would you go to survive?" Women is written and directed by Icelandic filmmaker Anton Sigurdsson, director of the films Graves & Bones, Cruelty, and Fullir Vasar previously, as well as a few other shorts. Produced by Erlingur Jack Gudmundsson, Denis Krupnov, Gregory Sherad Martin, and Anton Sigurdsson. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. It already debuted online in the UK back in March this year. Gravitas Ventures will release Sigurdsson's Women in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 28th. Is anyone interested?