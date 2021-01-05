Trailer for Lion Cub Movie 'Lena and Snowball' with Melissa Collazo

"What if he escape from a zoo, or something?" Lionsgate has released a trailer for Lena and Snowball, a charming lion cub drama based on a true story. This seems to be a cheesy American remake of the French film Mia and the White Lion, about a young woman who befriends a lion cub living in Africa. This one has a similar story. Lena tries to keep playful Snowball out of trouble, but the clumsy poachers who kidnapped the valuable cub, and the cruel trophy collector who paid for him, are desperate to get him back. That sounds like an entirely uninspired story. Melissa Collazo stars in this as Lena; she's joined by Robert Knepper, Wade Williams, Branscombe Richmond, Ansuman Bhagat, and Elliott Sancrant. This looks way too much like it's trying to capitalize on the "Tiger King" buzz, and retell a story in a more cheesy way than actually address any of the real issues brought up in the story. But the lion cub is cute so who cares! Right?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Herzlinger's Lena and Snowball, direct from YouTube:

Bullied at school and lonely at home, Lena keeps hoping she’ll have a true friend someday. One afternoon, her dreams come true — in the shape of a cuddly white lion cub! Lena tries to keep playful Snowball out of trouble, but the clumsy poachers who kidnapped the valuable cub, and the cruel trophy collector who paid for him, are desperate to get him back. As Lena races to rescue poor Snowball, her new friend Jake will do anything to help. Be careful, or Snowball will melt your family’s heart! Lena and Snowball is directed by American filmmaker Brian Herzlinger, director of the films Baby on Board, Brother White, How Sweet It Is, Bus Driver, Love's Last Resort, Smothered by Mothers, and The Perfect Pose previously. The screenplay is written by B. Dave Walters, from a story by Werner Kienberger and Sebastian Brummer. Lionsgate has already released Herzlinger's Lena and Snowball direct-to-VOD - it is available to watch now. Interested?