Trailer for 'Looking for a Lady with Fangs and a Moustache' from Nepal

"You don't have too much time left." Abramorama has unveiled an official trailer for a strange, mysterious Nepali film titled Looking for a Lady with Fangs and a Moustache, which is the perfect kind of title to grab your attention. This originally premiered in 2019 at film festivals, and was selected for last year's Tribeca Film Festival, now opening in cinemas worldwide starting in April 2021. The story follows a Tibetan entrepreneur in Nepal who experiences hallucinations, which a sage tells him are omens of his impending death. Filmed in a mesmerizing & magical Kathmandu, Tenzin will have seven days to save his life: a most unconventional, sacred journey into feminine energy. That sounds very cool. "I hope this film will transport audiences to a profound, mystical, and yet very real and accessible dimension of life with which our modern world is sadly and rapidly losing touch” states Khyentse Norbu. The film stars Tsering Tashi Gyalthang as Tenzin. This looks very unique and spiritual, and as someone who loves Nepal I am more than intrigued.

Official trailer for Khyentse Norbu's Looking for a Lady with Fangs and a Moustache, on YouTube:

This Nepali production, executive produced by Olivia Harrison, produced by Max Dipesh Khatri, and with cinematography by Mark Lee Ping-bing (of In the Mood for Love), tells the story of Tenzin, a modern Tibetan entrepreneur, utterly skeptical of ancient, mystical beliefs, who's suddenly haunted by frightening dreams and hallucinations. A sage tells him that those are omens for his imminent death. Filmed in a mesmerizing & magical Kathmandu, Tenzin will have seven days to save his life: a most unconventional, sacred journey into feminine energy. Looking for a Lady with Fangs and a Moustache is both written & directed by acclaimed Bhutanese filmmaker Khyentse Norbu, director of the films The Cup, Travelers and Magicians, Vara: A Blessing, and Hema Hema: Sing Me a Song While I Wait previously. This first premiered at the Morelia Film Festival (FICM), and was also selected for last year's Tribeca Film Festival. Abramorama will release Norbu's Looking for a Lady with Fangs and a Moustache in select theaters + in "virtual cinemas" starting on April 9th, 2021 this spring. For more updates, visit the film's official website.