Trailer for 'Malcolm & Marie' with Zendaya & John David Washington

"Well, what is it, Marie? What do you want?!" Wow. Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie B&W intimate drama titled Malcolm & Marie, which is debuting right away on the streaming service at the beginning of February. Strangely, this isn't debuting at any film festivals, despite the filmmaker (Sam Levinson) premiering his last film there – Assassination Nation – to quite a bit of acclaim a few years ago. Zendaya & John David Washington star as a director and his girlfriend whose relationship is tested after they return home from his movie premiere and await critics' responses. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, "Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium's future." This looks exquisite! Beautifully shot and brutally honest and magically intimate and exciting in unexpected ways. I'll be watching this one. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Levinson's Malcolm & Marie, from Netflix's YouTube:

Writer/director Sam Levinson teams up with actors Zendaya & John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what's sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as new revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Malcolm & Marie is written and directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Sam Levinson, director of the films Another Happy Day and Assassination Nation previously. Produced by Zendaya, John David Washington, Kevin Turen, Sam Levinson & Ashley Levinson. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Levinson's Malcolm & Marie streaming exclusively starting on February 5th, 2021 this winter. First impression? Who's planning to watch this?