Trailer for 'Man in the Field' Doc Profiling Artist / Chef Jim Denevan

"It makes people feel part of something larger than themselves… and yet something very human and intimate." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for a documentary film called Man in the Field, formerly known as Outstanding in the Field: The Movie before the retitle, about the iconic "Outstanding in the Field" dining experience. Follow the journey of Jim Denevan, a self-taught creative genius who heals his traumatic childhood through a farm to table dinner tour and the creation of monumental, ephemeral land art. After spending years creating remarkable natural art, or landscape art, created naturally right in the environment, Jim introduced another new concept to the world - "Outstanding in the Field", bring the restaurant to the food since 1999. He sets up a gigantic round table right in the environment where the food comes from - be it a farm or a field, or a beach where seafood comes from. I've always wanted to participate in this kind of experience and it looks like such a wholesome & inspiring doc about this unique experience.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Trefz's doc film Man in the Field, direct from YouTube:

Man in the Field profiles pioneering artist and chef Jim Denevan, founder of Outstanding in the Field, a radical alternative to the conventional dining experience. The documentary intimately reveals Denevan’s artistic and culinary gifts with land art in epic geometric formations alongside grand dinners in beautiful natural settings. Instead of bringing the food to the restaurant, Outstanding in the Field has brought the restaurant to the food since 1999. Hosted at one long table, with 100 to 1000 guests dining together, he has set tables in vineyards, beaches, meadows, fishing docks, and city streets. Over 120,000 lucky patrons in all 50 states & 16 countries have experienced this once-in-a-lifetime event and now Trefz’s film will allow audiences to experience it too. Man in the Field, also known as Outstanding in the Field: The Movie, is directed by German doc filmmaker Patrick Trefz, director of the doc films Thread, Idiosyncrasies, and Surfers' Blood previously. This first premiered at the 2020 Santa Barbara Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will debut Man in the Field in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 24th, 2021. Curious?