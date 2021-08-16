New US Trailer for Matías Piñeiro's Vibrant 'Isabella' from Argentina

"Our doubts are treacherous." NYC's Cinema Guild has debuted the official US trailer for an Argentinian film titled Isabella, opening in NYC in a few weeks. The title is a reference to one of the characters from Shakespeare's comedy "Measure for Measure". This premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival, and it also stopped by the IndieLisboa and New York Film Festivals. This very vibrant, experimental film is about an actress – Mariel – who wants to play Isabella in Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure". Luciana, who is also an actress, helps her rehearse the part. But during the audition, Mariel realizes that Luciana is trying out for the very same role. "The latest in Matías Piñeiro's series of films inspired by the women of Shakespeare's comedies is his most structurally daring and visually stunning work to date… Isabella is a film about the ongoing battle between doubt and ambition that never discounts the possibility of a new beginning." This stars María Villar & Agustina Muñoz as Mariel & Luciana, with Pablo Sigal & Gabriela Saidon. This is a strange trailer, not really revealing enough to sell me but I'm curious nonetheless. Lots of strong colors.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Matías Piñeiro's Isabella, from YouTube (via TFS):

And here's a much different early international trailer for Matías Piñeiro's Isabella, found on Vimeo:

Mariel (María Villar) longs to play the role of Isabella in a local theater's production of Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure", but money problems prevent her from preparing for the audition. She thinks of asking her brother for financial help, but is worried about being too direct. So her solution is to ask her brother's girlfriend, Luciana (Agustina Muñoz), also an actress and a more self-assured one, to convince her brother to give her the money. Luciana agrees only on the condition that Mariel will not abandon her acting and continue to prepare for the part of Isabella. Isabella is both written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Matías Piñeiro, director of the other films The Stolen Man, They All Lie, Viola, The Princess of France, and Hermia & Helena previously, plus a few shorts. Produced by Melanie Schapiro. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year. The Cinema Guild will release Matías Piñeiro's Isabella in select US theaters (NY only) starting on August 27th, 2021, then in LA the next weekend. Interested?