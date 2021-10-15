Trailer for Maya Sarfaty's Holocaust Documentary 'Love It Was Not'

"Could this have been normal love?" Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for a documentary film called Love It Was Not, telling the "incredible" true story of a Jewish prisoner during World War II who ends up in a romantic relationship with an SS officer at a concentration camp. "A tragic love story between a prisoner and her captor." But that's not the end of the story. This premiered at the IDFA and Docaviv Film Festivals last year, and opens in a few art house cinemas in the US starting in November. A young Jewish woman named Helena Citron is taken to Auschwitz, where she develops an unlikely romantic relationship with Franz Wunsch, a high-ranking SS officer. Thirty years later, a letter arrives from Wunsch's wife asking Helena to testify on Wunsch's behalf. Faced with an impossible decision, Helena must choose. Will she help the man who brutalized so many lives, but saved hers? I believe there's an obvious answer to this question, but I'm intrigued to learn what actually happened, and how this doc examines this situation and their love.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Maya Sarfaty's doc Love It Was Not, direct from YouTube:

A tragic love story between a prisoner and her captor. Flamboyant and full of life, Helena Citron is taken to Auschwitz as a young woman, and soon finds unlikely solace under the tutelage of Franz Wunsch, a high-ranking SS officer who falls in love with her and her magnetic singing voice. Risking a certain execution if caught, their forbidden relationship went on until her miraculous liberation. But when a letter arrives from Wunsch's wife, thirty years later, begging Helena to testify on Wunsch's behalf, she's faced with an impossible decision: will she help the man who brutalised so many lives, but saved hers, along with some of the people closest to her? Love It Was Not is directed by Israeli filmmaker Maya Sarfaty, making her feature directorial debut after a few other shorts. This is a feature-length version of her own 2016 short The Most Beautiful Woman. This first premiered at the Docaviv & IDFA Film Festivals last year. Greenwich Ent. will debut Love It Was Not in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting November 5th, 2021.