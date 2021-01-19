Trailer for 'Meltdown' Discussing How to Deal with Our Climate Crisis

"I'd never thought I'd be mourning the place itself…" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled Meltdown, another new look at the climate crisis with a focus on discussing how Greenland is the epicenter of this criss and how art can (or cannot) help us deal with the problem. Produced as a small, intimate conversation set on a large, stunning canvas, Meltdown follows acclaimed photographer Lynn Davis & climate scientist Tony Leiserowitz to the tiny, picturesque town of Illulisat, Greenland (Google Maps), which is "Ground Zero" for the climate crisis. There they discuss the convergence of art + science in how we view the world. This looks + sounds like a different take on climate docs, focusing more on the conversation and how people can work together to make a difference. We just need to stay optimistic.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Frederic Golding's doc Meltdown, direct from YouTube:

The documentary film features the exquisite photography of acclaimed photographer Lynn Davis and the profound insight of climate scientist Tony Leiserowitz, as they confront the effects of climate change in a remote area of the world. Produced as a small, intimate conversation set on a large, stunning canvas, Meltodwn follows Lynn and Tony to the tiny, picturesque town of Illulisat, Greenland, which is "Ground Zero" for the climate crisis. There they discuss the convergence of art + science in how we view the world. Beauty & tragedy share the stage, and each enlightens the other while examining how we might address the global crisis of climate change. Meltdown is directed by veteran doc producer / filmmaker Frederic Golding, director of the film On the Mat previously, as well as many other various TV projects and award-winning docs. Gravitas debuts Golding's Meltdown direct-to-VOD starting February 12th, 2021 this winter.