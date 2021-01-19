MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for 'Meltdown' Discussing How to Deal with Our Climate Crisis

January 19, 2021
"I'd never thought I'd be mourning the place itself…" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled Meltdown, another new look at the climate crisis with a focus on discussing how Greenland is the epicenter of this criss and how art can (or cannot) help us deal with the problem. Produced as a small, intimate conversation set on a large, stunning canvas, Meltdown follows acclaimed photographer Lynn Davis & climate scientist Tony Leiserowitz to the tiny, picturesque town of Illulisat, Greenland (Google Maps), which is "Ground Zero" for the climate crisis. There they discuss the convergence of art + science in how we view the world. This looks + sounds like a different take on climate docs, focusing more on the conversation and how people can work together to make a difference. We just need to stay optimistic.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Frederic Golding's doc Meltdown, direct from YouTube:

The documentary film features the exquisite photography of acclaimed photographer Lynn Davis and the profound insight of climate scientist Tony Leiserowitz, as they confront the effects of climate change in a remote area of the world. Produced as a small, intimate conversation set on a large, stunning canvas, Meltodwn follows Lynn and Tony to the tiny, picturesque town of Illulisat, Greenland, which is "Ground Zero" for the climate crisis. There they discuss the convergence of art + science in how we view the world. Beauty & tragedy share the stage, and each enlightens the other while examining how we might address the global crisis of climate change. Meltdown is directed by veteran doc producer / filmmaker Frederic Golding, director of the film On the Mat previously, as well as many other various TV projects and award-winning docs. Gravitas debuts Golding's Meltdown direct-to-VOD starting February 12th, 2021 this winter.

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

