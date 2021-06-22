Trailer for Mexican Drama 'Prayers for the Stolen' Premiering in Cannes

"What should we do if one of us has to leave suddenly?" The Match Factory has released an official trailer for an emotional Mexican drama titled Prayers for the Stolen in English, originally known as Noche de Fuego (which translates directly to Night of Fire) in Spanish. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, one of the few films from Latin America and one of the few films directed by a woman at this year's festival. Prayers for the Stolen is about life in a solitary town nestled in the mountains that is at war, as seen through the eyes of three young girls on their path to adolescence. "In their own impenetrable universe, magic and joy abound; meanwhile, their mothers train them to flee from those who turn them into slaves or ghosts. But one day, one of the girls doesn't make it to their hideout in time." Starring Mayra Batalla, Ana Cristina Ordóñez González, Marya Membreño, Norma Pablo, Eileen Yáñez, and Memo Villegas. It looks like an achingly beautiful Mexican film that's worth a watch.

Here's the first promo trailer for Tatiana Huezo's Prayers for the Stolen, direct from TMF's YouTube:

In a mountain town in Mexico, three young girls take over the houses of those who have fled, dress up as women when no one is watching, and have a hiding place to remain safe from those who would take them away; but dark echoes of violence become an inescapable threat. Prayers for the Stolen, originally known as Noche de Fuego in Spanish, is both written and directed by up-and-coming Mexican cinematographer / filmmaker Tatiana Huezo, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Liberally adapted from Jennifer Clement's eponymous 2014 novel of the same name. Produced by Nicolás Celis and Jim Stark. The film is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer, playing in the Un Certain Regard section. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?