Trailer for Music Doc 'Under the Volcano' About AIR Studios Montserrat

"You had the sun, the sea, nature, and music." Dogwoof has unveiled the UK trailer for another fascinating music history documentary called Under the Volcano, which probably isn't what you're expecting from that title. This premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival, and arrives on Blu-ray in the UK this month - though there's still no US release date set yet. On a remote Caribbean island, in the shadow of a volcano, the world's biggest recording artists made music and myth that defined an era. The film is about a studio called AIR Studios Montserrat, built on a tiny island called Montserrat located in the Caribbean near Barbuda. "Built by Beatles' producer Sir George Martin, AIR Studios Montserrat was the birthplace of mega-hits such as Money for Nothing and Every Breath You Take… The studio formed the backdrop to monumental events including the break-up of The Police, reunion of The Rolling Stones, and reinvigoration of Paul McCartney after the tragic murder of John Lennon." It looks like such a beautiful place to make music! Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gracie Otto's doc Under the Volcano, direct from YouTube:

On a remote island in the 1980s, in the shadow of a volcano, the world's biggest recording artists were drawn to one special place, to escape and to forge music that defined an era. Built by Beatles' producer Sir George Martin, AIR Studios Montserrat was the birthplace of mega-hits such as Money for Nothing and Every Breath You Take. For a decade, the studio formed the backdrop to monumental events including the break-up of The Police, the reunion of The Rolling Stones, and the reinvigoration of Paul McCartney after the tragic murder of John Lennon. After a decade of hits, and at the peak of its popularity, the studio was destroyed when the island was hit by a series of devastating natural disasters. Through personal accounts and backed by a blistering soundtrack, Under the Volcano is the definitive account of George Martin’s Studio, a place that generated a perfect storm of talent, technology and isolation, ushering in music that would live on long after the last tape rolled. Under the Volcano is directed by Australian filmmaker Gracie Otto, director of the doc film The Last Impresario previously, plus numerous shorts and other upcoming projects + feature films. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Dogwoof will debut Under the Volcano direct-to-VOD / Blu-ray in the UK on July 26th, 2021. No US date is set - stay tuned.